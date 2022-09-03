Wetter, Slightly Cooler Holiday Weekend

After a beautiful stretch to close out the workweek, clouds and showers look to rain on our Labor Day parade this weekend. Expect scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies to carry us through our holiday weekend. While neither Sunday nor Monday will be washouts, they certainly won’t compare to the past few days. Highs will largely top out in the 80s for the Piedmont and Foothills, while the High Country will struggle to clear the 70° mark. An unsettled pattern continues into our first full week of the month.

Tropical Storm Early formed yesterday northwest of the Caribbean Sea. While the system is worth watching, model trends curve it out to sea over the next few days. No direct impacts are expected in the Carolinas, but an increased rip current risk materializes throughout much of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Low: 72°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 85°. Wind: E 5-10.

Sunday Night: Scattered rain northwest. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Labor Day: Variable clouds with scattered showers. High: 85°. Wind: NE 5-10.