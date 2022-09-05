Clouds & Rain Keeping Carolinas Cooler

Happy Labor Day! Unfortunately, our holiday weekend will not end on the note it started on. A mass of showers is slowly pushing across the Southeast this Monday morning, with the Carolinas squarely in its sights. As it was on Sunday, the highest rain chances lie northwest of the Queen City, although shower activity will be more widespread. Expect the Piedmont and Foothills to struggle to get out of the 70s this Labor Day afternoon, while the High Country flounders in the 60s.

After forming late last week, Tropical Storm Earl is forecast to become our first major hurricane of the year. Fortunately, the vast majority of model trends keep it out to sea after a close approach to Bermuda. Although no direct impacts are expected in the Carolinas, we’ll need to watch for strong rip currents along the coast for much of the week ahead.

Labor Day: Cloudy. On-and-off rain. High: 80°. Wind: SE 5-10

Monday Night: Remaining cloudy. Scattered showers overnight. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5-10.

Tuesday: Variable clouds with a few showers/storms. High: 88°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Isolated storms early, then partly cloudy. Low: 71°. Wind: Light.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. PM pop-up storms. High: 88°. Wind: N 5-10.