Temperatures Over the Hump

Happy Hump Day! Summer has made a strong return to the Carolinas after a cool and wet Labor Day. Expect one more steamy day before another cooldown arrives for the back half of the week. Wednesday’s highs in the Piedmont and Foothills will dance just short of 90°, while the High Country enjoys the 70s. Humidity remains high and rain chances lie in the isolated range despite the passage of a cold front Tuesday evening. Cooler, slightly drier air rushes in both Thursday and Friday before widespread rain returns by the weekend.

Earl is now a hurricane as it swirls some 1,000 miles to our southeast. Fortunately for us, this will be about as close as Earl will get as it strengthens into a major hurricane by the weekend. Our second hurricane of the year will land a glancing blow on Bermuda before turning out to sea. Direct impacts in the Carolinas are all but out of the question at this point, but the rip current risk increases along our coastline through the weekend.

Today: Variable clouds. PM isolated storms. High: 88°. Wind: N 5-10.

Tonight: A few storms early, then mostly cloudy. Low: 68°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler. Stray storm? High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 66°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday: Beautiful sunshine with a stray shower/storm. High: 85°. Wind: NE 5-10.