Beautiful Close to Workweek, Cool & Wet Weekend

After a soggy and steamy start, better times are ahead to close out the workweek. An expansive area of high pressure has built into our northwest, pumping in refreshing air from the north. While a stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out over the next 48 hours, most of us will remain dry through Friday. Highs will be near where they should be this time of year: mid-to-lower 80s in the Piedmont and 70s in the High Country. Friday will be the pick of the litter over the next five days; enjoy it before the wetness returns this weekend.

Tropical moisture from the Gulf will rise northward into the Carolinas overnight Friday into Saturday. Clouds and widespread rain will make it hard for most to get out of the 60s and 70s both Saturday and Sunday. The sogginess continues into Monday before rain chances become more isolated by midweek. Hurricane Earl remains roughly 1,000 miles east of the Queen City and will continue its trek northward before grazing Bermuda and promptly heading out to sea.

Today: Variable clouds with a few stray showers/storms. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tonight: A stray storm early, then clearing. Low: 66°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday: Gorgeous. A bit less humid. High: 84°. Wind: E 5-10.

Friday Night: Clouds build. Showers late. Low: 70°. Wind: E 5-10.

Saturday: Widespread rain. Cooler. High: 75°. Wind: E 5-10.