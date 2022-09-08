Rising Spotlight: Fahrenheit

CHARLOTTE, NC — In Charlotte, we know how to do “game day” and Uptown is the place to be on Sundays. This morning, we talked with Chef Rocco Whalen about what you can expect at Fahrenheit as the Cleveland Browns take on the Carolina Panthers.

Fahrenheit is situated in Uptown Charlotte above the Skye Condos at 222 South Caldwell Street on the 21st Floor. Chef Rocco Whalen’s restaurant features inventive new American cuisine with breathtaking, unparalleled views of the Queen City. To compliment the food menu, Fahrenheit boasts an extensive wine list, creative cocktails, and local craft beers.

Dinner is served daily, Sunday through Friday starting at 5 p.m. and starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Sunday Brunch is served from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit Fahrenheit’s website or find them on Instagram @fahrenheitclt or Facebook at @fahrenheitcharlotte.