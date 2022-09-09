Fantastic Friday, Wetter Weekend Ahead

Happy Friday! We’ve shed the wet times we saw earlier this week in exchange for gorgeous weather to close it out. Expect pockets of sunshine to develop throughout our Friday to go along with cool breezes out of the northeast. Highs in the lower 70s and 80s are in the forecast for the High Country and Piedmont, respectively. Rain chances will be few and far between through the afternoon, but showers will encroach upon the WCCB Charlotte viewing area from the southwest overnight into Saturday. While the weekend won’t be a complete washout, periods of heavy rain are possible into Monday.

Another cold front sweeps through the Carolinas by midweek next week. While it won’t cool us down too much, it should sweep out a lot of the moisture; humidity and rain chances will be in freefall by next Wednesday. Meanwhile, Hurricane Earl is struggling to get its act together just east of Bermuda. While it is still forecast to become a major (Cat. 3+) hurricane, Earl will have no direct impact on the Carolinas. The rip current risk, however, remains high through the weekend.

Today: AM sunshine. PM more clouds. High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tonight: Clouds build. Scattered showers overnight. Low: 68°. Wind: E 5-10.

Saturday: Cloudy. Off-and-on rain, heavy at times. High: 77°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 72°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Sunday: Scattered rain and storms. High: 83°. Wind: S 5-10.