Marlon Wayans Cuts Up On Rising Couch

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans is one funny guy. He’s bringing his comedy tour to Charlotte’s Comedy Zone this weekend. Wayans is known for his hit films like “White Chicks”, “Scary Movie” and did you see his performance in the Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect”? It may leave you speechless. Wayans is best known for his comedic roles in “In Living Color”, “The Wayans Brothers”, “White Chicks”, “Little Man” and more. Watch how he uses WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan as the focus of his Rising comedy routine. You can find all the ticket information for his Comedy Zone performances this weekend at cltcomedy.com.