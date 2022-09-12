Rock Hill Schools Hold School Safety Forum After Guns Found On Campuses

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Safety remains a top concern for parents in Rock Hill Schools.

The district held a community forum Monday night after three guns were found on campuses in one week.

Local law enforcement telling parents, in the event of an active shooter, officers would arrive in minutes and are trained to confront the shooter immediately.

But one thing some parents say would reassure them more are metal detectors.

District leaders though say metal detectors can be time consuming.

Instead, they remain focused on random screenings.

Law enforcement leaders say it’s also important parents and the community work to make sure guns don’t get in the wrong hands.

“That is where the community really, really comes in because where are these children, children getting these guns from?” asks Rock Hill parent Krystal Jennings.