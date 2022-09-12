Wonderful Workweek Ahead

Are you tired of the tropical humidity? Then this is the week for you. Isolated showers and storms are possible this Monday afternoon as a sharp cold front passes through the Carolinas, but rain chances will be few and far between for the remainder of the week. While the aforementioned front won’t do much to cool things down, humidity levels will take a steep dive Tuesday through Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s through our second full week of September.

We’re in the peak of hurricane season now, but the tropics are continuing with their unusually quiet trend. We’ll need to watch for two tropical waves coming off of the western coast of Africa this week, but no rapid development is expected.

Monday: Variable clouds. PM isolated showers/storms. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10

Monday Night: A stray storm early, then clearing Low: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday: Gorgeous sunshine. High: 82°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday Night: Clear and comfy. Low: 59°. Wind: N 5-10.

Wednesday: Another fantastic day. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10.