Sizzling Start to Fall, Sharp Cooldown Ahead

Happy Hump Day! Sunny skies and toasty highs cross the bridge into fall’s first day, but stark changes lurk as we head into the weekend. Highs will top out in the mid-to-lower 90s around the Piedmont on Thursday, while our mountain counties hover in the mid-70s. A sharp cold front will sweep through the Piedmont by the evening, which may lead to a few afternoon and nighttime showers and storms. However, the bigger story will be the colder air arriving from the north. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s for most through the weekend, while highs crest into the 60s and 70s both Friday and Saturday. More showers are possible from a separate system Sunday night into Monday, but rain chances remain few and far between for now.

We have two named storms and three areas of interest to monitor in the Atlantic. Fortunately for us, Major Hurricane Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston pose no threats to the Carolinas. Fiona will likely pass within 500 miles of the Outer Banks, but rip currents will be the only impacts our coast will feel. The storm to watch out for in the tropics has yet to form. A disorganized group of thunderstorms currently designated as Invest 98L is slowly entering the Caribbean from the southeast. While a lot of uncertainty remains with future Hermine and its track, we’ll need to watch closely as it develops.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 65º. Wind: SW 5-10.

First Day of Fall: Mostly sunny with stray PM storms. High: 94°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Thursday Night: A few storms early, then clear and much cooler. Low: 53°. Wind: N 10-20. Gusts: 25+

Friday: Beautiful fall weather. High: 74°. Wind: N 5-15.