NC Sheriff: Suspect Identified in Deaths of Two Teens

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday.

A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release. Blackwood didn’t release the name of the suspect, who was not in custody on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are not resting until he is in our custody in Orange County,” Blackwood said. “Until then, our heads are down, and we are working toward that end.”

Woods and Clark were reported missing over the weekend and were found dead outside Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon, news outlets report. Investigators are waiting for the State Medical Examiner’s Office to officially confirm their identities and cause of death.