Fall Feels Flourish

Happy Friday! Our first full day since the arrival of the autumnal equinox at 9:04 PM Thursday will be one to enjoy. High pressure to our northeast will keep things cool, comfortable, and very dry to close out the workweek. Expect plentiful sunshine to go along with highs in the 60s and 70s both Friday and Saturday. A few showers are possible Sunday afternoon and evening as another cold front sweeps in by the back half of the weekend, but widespread rain chances are nowhere to be found. With a (mostly) settled pattern across the Southeast, we turn our attention to the tropics.

Major Hurricane Fiona has climbed to the same latitude as the Carolinas, but remains 500+ miles east of the Outer Banks. While Fiona and Tropical Storm Gaston won’t threaten our area, we need to stay weather-wise about an unnamed system currently in the Caribbean. Invest 98L will crawl through the tropics and should get the name Hermine by the start of the weekend. Model trends continue to put a strong storm near Florida/the Gulf by the end of next week. We’ll keep you posted.

Today: Gorgeous. High: 75°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 50°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Another beautiful day. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 58°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Variable clouds. A few PM storms. High: 80°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+