Gorgeous Weekend, Watching Ian in Caribbean

Our first weekend of fall is here, and it’s a gorgeous one! Cool, dry, and comfortable air has settled across the Carolinas after the passage of a cold front late on Thursday. Expect a slightly warmer Sunday in which we could see a few morning and afternoon showers as a separate front moves through by Monday. Most spots will remain dry through the weekend; most of the week ahead will be rain-free, as well. Despite the increased sunshine over the next seven days, only Sunday and Monday will bring the Piedmont into the 80s. Below-average temperatures return as we close September out.

Tropical Storm Ian has formed in the Caribbean. While the storm lies approximately 1,250 miles away from the Queen City, we’ll need to watch it closely. The National Hurricane Center expects Ian to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida by midweek next week. Impacts may stretch into the Carolinas by next weekend. We’ll keep you weather-wise.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Comfy. Low: 57°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Variable clouds with a few showers. High: 81°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: Spotty rain early, then clear. Low: 57°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Monday: Gorgeous. High: 81°. Wind: NE 5-10.