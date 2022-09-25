Great Start to Workweek, Ian Taking Shape

Clouds and showers have kept things on the cooler side this Sunday afternoon, but sunny skies and warmer highs are just around the corner. Despite the passage of another cold front by Monday morning, highs should top out near 80º in the Piedmont. The cooler air will catch up to the High Country first, where highs will only reach the mid-60s. More fall-like condition return through midweek, as 50s, 60s, and 70s cover the board. The first half of the week may be pleasant, but the second half will not be. Expect widespread rain to arrive in the form of current Tropical Storm Ian by Friday morning, which could last through much of the weekend.

Tropical Storm Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks northwestward through the Caribbean. Ian will likely become a low-end hurricane by Monday’s end and could undergo rapid development as it emerges over the Gulf by midweek. The National Hurricane Center is calling for a Category 4 Hurricane Ian to approach Florida’s Gulf Coast by Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.

Tonight: A few showers early, then clearing. Low: 56°. Wind: W 5-10.

Monday: Gorgeous. High: 80°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Low: 52°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Tuesday: Plentiful sunshine. Cooler. High: 77°. Wind: N 5-10.