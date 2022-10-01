Fall Feels Open October

We’ve made it to October! It’ll certainly feel like the month known for pumpkin spice and trick-or-treating over the next few days. The remnants of former Hurricane Ian continue to crumble to our north, which should keep most of us dry through the weekend. Winds out of the north and widespread cloud coverage will keep temperatures roughly 10º below average across the board through Monday. The northerly winds may push some moisture from what’s left of Ian back into the Carolinas Sunday evening, but rain chances remain few and far between.

Sunshine returns by Tuesday, followed by a steady warm-up through the remainder of the workweek. Highs may rise close to 80º for many spots in the Piedmont both Thursday and Friday. Enjoy!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle northwest. Low: 51°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Sunday: Clouds remain. Stray shower? High: 65°. Wind: N 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Sunday Night: A few showers early, then some clearing. Low: 54°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Monday: Variable clouds. Breezy. High: 68°. Wind: NE 5-15. Gusts: 20+