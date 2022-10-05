Fall Colors Crescendo Through October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s that time of year again.

Leaf-peeping season has begun across the Carolinas. The Blue Ridge Parkway, which attracts millions every fall, is already showing signs of a colorful breakthrough. Dr. Beverly Collins of Western Carolina University explains why.

“The days have been bright and sunny and warm, and that is just perfect fall weather for bringing out the fall color,” says Collins. “We’re sort of right in that happy spot. It’s not been too, too dry. Nor too, too wet. And so, good for color.”

This “Goldilocks” zone allows for quicker depletion of chlorophyll, which keeps leaves green. As the chlorophyll fades, it “unmasks” the other, more colorful molecules inside the leaves.

Dr. Collins has even more good news for those concerned about how former Hurricane Ian affected the viewing season in the Carolinas.

“I think here in western North Carolina, we didn’t get enough of the wind, or the wind wasn’t too bad, to knock off the leaves off the trees. Nor was the rain so heavy that it knocks the leaves off the trees. So, Ian didn’t really affect our fall color very much at all.”

Peak season is almost underway in the High Country, but it will still take a few weeks for the colors to really pop in the Piedmont. That said, these red maples on W.T. Harris Boulevard in the Queen City have already shown off some fall flair.

Whether you’re going up to the mountains, or finding some foliage closer to home, Dr. Collins has a last piece of advice for you.

“What I suggest is: get out of the car and walk. We have so many beautiful places and hikes to walk, even off of the Blue Ridge Parkway… just get out and walk because you can see those colors up close.”