Gunman Kills 35 Including Children in Attack at Thailand Child Care Center

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities say a former police officer killed at least 24 children and 11 adults in a gun and knife attack that began at a child care center in Thailand.

The assailant fled the first scene, shooting from his car as he drove home, before killing his wife and child and taking his own life. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Photos and videos posted online of the day care showed the floor of one room was smeared with blood and sleeping mats scattered about. Authorities identified the assailant as a former police officer and said he attacked a child care center in the northeastern Thai town of Nongbua Lamphu.