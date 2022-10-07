Sycamore Brewing Begins Move

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City favorite Sycamore Brewing is moving away after eight years at their original South End location at 2161 Hawkins Avenue, but they’ll only be changing one number. The brewery known for its Mountain Candy beer among others won’t even need a moving truck as they are among the first tenants of The Line, a new mixed-use property at 2151 Hawkins Avenue. Long-time patrons and new customers alike understand the change, but it’s still bittersweet.

“It’s a real cool place, but I’m excited to see that it’s moving to a bigger place,” says first-time visitor Megan Fisher. “There are a lot of people here already, so it’ll be more space for them.”

“We had so many memories here… It’s a good change for them,” Sycamore regular Kelly Downs told us. “I mean, it’s just next door, it’s not like they’re moving 30 minutes away… I might cry. It’s emotional.”

The expanded space, which will be five times larger than its old location, will include more live music, a new dining menu, a larger beverage selection, and even a new coffee shop.