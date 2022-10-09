Warmth Steadily Builds Back

Another weekend with gorgeous weather is coming to a close in the Carolinas. After frost and freeze covered the High Country this morning, a steady warm-up builds through the first half of the workweek. Winds out of the northeast over the next few days will keep temperatures below average in the 60s and 70s, but warmer air out of the southeast could push Piedmont highs closer to 80º both Wednesday and Thursday.

Unfortunately for those with a white-knuckled grip on the last vestiges of summer, another cold front sweeps in by Thursday afternoon. Rain chances pick up Wednesday evening through our penultimate day of the workweek. Severe weather is unlikely, but we’ll need to watch the front carefully, regardless. Lows will likely drop below freezing in our mountain counties Saturday morning; the Piedmont could see some 30s, as well.

Tonight: Variable clouds. Patchy drizzle SE. Low: 52°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. High: 72°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 47°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Sunny skies. Comfy highs. High: 74°. Wind: NE 5-10.