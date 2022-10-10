Charlotte Parent School Fair Returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Parent’s School Fair is happening Saturday, October 15 in Camp North End.

Casey Wilson, Co-host and Event Planner for the Charlotte Parent School Fair and Walter Hall, Director of Magnet Programs in CMS stopped by Rising to share more details.

This event has been held annually since 2016 and it is the only event in the area where parents can learn about school choice all in one place!

The first 100 guests will receive a complimentary goody bag (1 per family).

Date/Time: Saturday, October 15th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Junior Achievement of the Central Carolinas, 1701 North Graham Street, #100, Charlotte, NC 28206

Cost: FREE! Register to be entered to win prizes!

Learn more and register here.

Information Sessions:

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Attractive Magnets in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Families within Mecklenburg County can get an early start and apply to one of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ 70+ magnet schools for the 2023-2024 school year beginning in January 2023. Attend this session to hear more about the lottery process and how it works, the built-in guarantees and priorities, and the many school options within CMS. Session will be led by Marquitta Mitchell, Magnet Programs Specialist and Heather LaJoie, Magnet Programs IB Specialist.

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Learn about all that Junior Achievement of the Central Carolinas has to offer from Kimberly Baker, Senior Vice President-Education.