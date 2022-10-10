Lawsuit Heating Up Over Texas Pete Hot Sauce

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A lawsuit filed against Texas Pete Hot Sauce is heating up. A California man, Philip White, is accusing the company of false advertising. White says he bought a bottle of the hot sauce from a Ralph’s in September of 2021. He says he thought the product was made in Texas and that’s why he purchased it.

Texas Pete Hot Sauce is actually made in Winston-Salem, N.C. According to the lawsuit, White says he would not have bought the product if he knew where its origin was. T.W. Garner Food Company, who makes Texas Pete Hot Sauce says the product is manufactured in North Carolina because of the state’s spicy cuisine.