Messy Midweek, Wonderful Weekend Ahead

Happy Hump Day! For the first time in nearly two weeks, rain is falling in Charlotte. A sharp cold front is sweeping its way across the Mid-South, pushing showers and storms eastward into the Carolinas. A few rounds of scattered rain push in overnight; some localized cells could dump heavy rain. Most spots should dry out by Thursday morning, but it will feel muggy outside. The cold front arrives in the afternoon, bringing a few spotty showers along with it. Cooler and comfier air filters in by Friday.

Expect plentiful sunshine through the weekend. Piedmont highs may approach 80° on Sunday. A second weaker rainmaking system may bring a few showers into the Carolinas Sunday night into Tuesday, but rain chances will be isolated at best. A third front arrives by midweek, which could plummet us into the 20s and 30s next Wednesday morning.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Muggy. Low: 65º. Wind: S 5-10.

Thursday: Variable clouds. A few showers possible on either side of the day. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Much cooler. Low: 47°. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday: Gorgeous. High: 72°. Wind: W 5-10.