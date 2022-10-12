Messy Midweek, Wonderful Weekend Ahead
It won't rain much on Thursday, but it'll certainly feel muggy.
Happy Hump Day! For the first time in nearly two weeks, rain is falling in Charlotte. A sharp cold front is sweeping its way across the Mid-South, pushing showers and storms eastward into the Carolinas. A few rounds of scattered rain push in overnight; some localized cells could dump heavy rain. Most spots should dry out by Thursday morning, but it will feel muggy outside. The cold front arrives in the afternoon, bringing a few spotty showers along with it. Cooler and comfier air filters in by Friday.
Expect plentiful sunshine through the weekend. Piedmont highs may approach 80° on Sunday. A second weaker rainmaking system may bring a few showers into the Carolinas Sunday night into Tuesday, but rain chances will be isolated at best. A third front arrives by midweek, which could plummet us into the 20s and 30s next Wednesday morning.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Muggy. Low: 65º. Wind: S 5-10.
Thursday: Variable clouds. A few showers possible on either side of the day. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5-15.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Much cooler. Low: 47°. Wind: NW 5-10.
Friday: Gorgeous. High: 72°. Wind: W 5-10.