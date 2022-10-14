Dogs Stolen From Local Animal Shelters

ROWAN CO., N.C. – We expect to learn soon that charges have been filed against two people accused of stealing dogs from local animal shelters. The Rowan County Animal Control Shelter director sent WCCB photos of the dogs that were stolen late Monday night. Another dog had been moved to a different pen, but was not taken. Those dogs have all been recovered.

Two other dogs were also stolen from the Davidson County Animal Shelter the same night. One of those dogs has been recovered, one is still being searched for. Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Joe Lee Jeanis of Lexington and a 17-year-old female will be charged.