Man arrest after admitting to throwing rock through Caldwell Co GOP Building

LENOIR, N.C. — Shards of glass cover the GOP building in Caldwell county after a man threw a rock through the window early Friday morning.

“It came through the window and busted through everything,” said Melissa Patton.

Patton is the Chairwoman for the Caldwell County GOP. She says no other business in the area we’re vandalized that night.

“That was a clear sign to us that we were the target,” said Patton.

A nearby business captured surveillance video of the act.

Minutes after our interview with Patton, a was arrested around the corner from the GOP building. Lenoir police tells WCCB Anchor Gary Brode that man went up to officers and admitted to smashing the window and taking a t-shirt.

Police do not believe this crime was politically motivated.

“Historically we have seen vandalism around elections,” said Eric Heberlig

Heberlig is a political science professor at UNC Charlotte. He believes it possible we will see acts of political violence leading up to the November 8th election.

“In this climate, it is something a lot of people are concerned is going to increase this year. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen but it’s a real concern,” said Heberlig.

Lenoir Police said The man in the video is facing a felony larceny and a felony breaking and entering charge. He’s being held on $10,000 bond. No word yet on how much the damage cost.