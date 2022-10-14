Warm Weekend, Winter-Like Front Lurks Ahead

Happy Friday! The mugginess we’ve dealt with over the past few days has evaporated after the passage of a cold front yesterday. Temperatures have been on the cooler side today, but highs will warm into the 80s for many in the Piedmont this weekend. Plentiful sunshine should carry into the first half of Sunday with winds shifting out of the southwest. High Country locations should top out near 70°, making it a perfect weekend to visit the Blue Ridge Parkway during peak color.

Big changes arrive by Sunday night. Another cold front arrives to close out the weekend, bringing showers and even a few storms along with it. The rain will be isolated in nature, but the bigger story will be the cold air lurking behind the front. Highs should top out in the 70s again around the Metro but lows in the 20s and 30s across the board are looking more likely both Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Tonight: Clear and calm. Low: 46°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Plentiful sunshine. Warm and breezy. High: 79°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: ~20

Saturday Night: Another nice night. Low: 54°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: Clouds build. Isolated rain late. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-10.