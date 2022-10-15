Wonderfully Warm Weekend, Frigid Workweek Ahead

An A+ October weekend is underway in the Carolinas, and it won’t get much better than this. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s across the board heading into our Sunday to go with plentiful sunshine throughout the first half of the day. However, more clouds build back into the viewing area by Sunday afternoon as a cold front pushes in from the northwest. Rain chances will bump up into the scattered range around dinnertime, especially in the High Country and Foothills. The front weakens significantly as it traverses over the Appalachians, which will likely keep showers and storms isolated around the Metro overnight into Monday.

While a few isolated heavy storms are possible to close out the weekend, the bigger story will be the frigid air behind the front. The cold won’t arrive all at once; Monday’s highs will be near normal in the 60s and 70s. Unfortunately for summer-lovers, the coldest air we’ve seen in six months arrives by Tuesday night. Wednesday morning’s lows will likely be in the 20s and 30s; patchy to widespread frost is becoming more likely both Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 53°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday: AM sunshine. Clouds and showers build in late. High: 81°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Sunday Night: Rain and storms early, then clearing. Low: 59°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: Variable clouds. Breezy. High: 77°. Wind: W 5-15. Gusts: 20+