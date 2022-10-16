Cold Front Brings Isolated Rain, Widespread Frigid Air

We’ve made it past the halfway point of October, but winter making an early visit to the Carolinas this week. Highs are well above average in the 70s and 80s this Sunday afternoon, but a sharp cold front will put an end to any warm and fuzzy feelings we’ve had this weekend. While Monday won’t be bad with highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s, frigid air arrives by Tuesday morning. We’ll be waking up to lows in the 20s, 30s, and 40s for the second day of the workweek, while highs struggle to get out of the 40s and 50s.

The cold air comes to a head Wednesday and Thursday mornings, where widespread frost can be expected north of the Metro. The Queen City should remain above freezing, but the mid-30s on the way by midweek should prompt many to bring pets and plants inside. A gradual warm-up returns by next weekend as winds shift back out of the south, but don’t expect the 80s to make a comeback any time soon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms N. Low: 50°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Monday: A few showers early, then clearing. Breezy. High: 76°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Monday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 39°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Tuesday: Cool sunshine. High: 57°. Wind: NW 5-15.