Swallowing A Bitter Chill

Happy Hump Day! After topping out in the 80s last weekend, the Queen City has come down with a case of weather whiplash. Lows across the board this Wednesday morning are in the 20s and 30s, some 10-20° below where they should be in mid-October. Expect another day full of bright sunshine, but temperatures will fail to climb out of the 40s and 50s once again. Another remarkably cold night will leave the Metro near freezing Thursday morning before some warm relief rushes in. Rain chances remain low through the weekend as temperatures swell closer to normal in the 60s and 70s by Saturday.

Showers and storms may return to the forecast next week. The tropics remain quiet.

Today: Plentiful sunshine. Brisk. High: 58°. Wind: W 5-15. Gusts: ~20

Tonight: Clear and cold with scattered frost. Low: 34°. Wind: Light.

Thursday: Another sunny day. A bit warmer. High: 64°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Chilly. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday: Beautiful. Even warmer. High: 68°. Wind: S 5-10.