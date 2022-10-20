MATTHEWS, NC (News Releases) – Harris Teeter is proud to welcome customers to its Steele Creek Fuel Center in Charlotte, N.C. as the company celebrates its grand opening Oct. 21 – Oct. 23 with a $0.40 off per gallon fuel promotion.

The Fuel Center will offer customers $0.03 off per gallon daily with a VIC card. Shoppers are encouraged to fill up during the grand opening when the Center features a special $0.40 off per gallon discount from Oct. 21 – Oct. 23.

Harris Teeter strives to provide customers with an excellent experience through high-quality products and great customer service at each of its Fuel Centers.

Normal fuel center operating hours will be 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. and 24 hours at the pump. Shoppers can redeem Harris Teeter fuel points for cents off the gallon at the fuel pump of any Harris Teeter Fuel Center or BP station. For details on earning and redeeming Fuel Points, please visit the Harris Teeter Fuel Point website.

The company operates more than 60 fuel centers throughout Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.