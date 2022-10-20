Temps in Recovery Mode

Happy Friday, the prequel! After our coldest morning in 205 days on Wednesday, warmer temperatures will slowly but steadily build back into the Carolinas. Highs remain below average for this penultimate day of the workweek in the 50s and 60s, but it’s a step in the warmer direction. Winds out of the south and west will pair with plentiful sunshine to return highs to near-normal values in the 60s and 70s by the weekend. Some Piedmont locations may flirt with the 80s before another cold front mutes any warmth by midweek next week.

Rain chances remain few and far between for at least the next five days. The aforementioned cold front arrives by next Thursday, with rain chances spiking between then and Tuesday. Frigid air will make a return by the end of next week, so enjoy this beautiful warmer stretch on the way while it lasts.

Today: Cool sunshine. High: 63°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Tonight: Another frigid night. Low: 37°. Wind: Light.

Friday: Gorgeous. A bit warmer. High: 68°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 41°. Wind: Light.

Saturday: Stunning. Warm-up continues. High: 72°. Wind: NE 5-10.