StarMed Healthcare Has The New COVID-19 Boosters For Children Ages 5-11

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – StarMed Healthcare has the new, recently approved COVID-19 vaccine booster for children ages 5 to 11.

The updated boosters are bivalent vaccines, which means they target both the most recent Omicron sub-variants – known as BA.4 and BA.5 – as well as the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.

Parents can click here to follow the registration process or call 704-412-5107 to book an appointment. There is no cost to get vaccinated, with or without insurance.

“This booster for children is another step in protecting them and those around them from a serious illness,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed Healthcare. “It will provide a child more protection against COVID-19, especially as we begin to spend more time indoors during the fall and winter. A booster helps them, their families, and everyone around them.”

The new bivalent booster can help protect children from getting and spreading the virus. If they do get COVID-19, being boosted can greatly reduce your child’s symptoms and decrease their chance of being hospitalized.