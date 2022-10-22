Whimsical Weekend Ahead

In case you haven’t stepped outside today, another fantastic weekend is on tap for the Carolinas. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s across the board both Saturday and Sunday to go along with plentiful sunshine. An area of coastal low pressure is swirling a few hundred miles east of Wilmington, but rain chances remain absent in the WCCB Charlotte viewing area for now. We’ll be even warmer heading into the workweek, with some spots flirting with the 80s by Wednesday.

A powerful storm system will develop east of the Rockies over the coming days, but it remains to be seen if it will even bring showers to our backyard. Our highest rain chances come on Wednesday and Thursday, but they’ll be in the 20-30% range as it stands now. While the lack of rain will keep our leaves pretty, it’s not ideal for stopping abnormally dry conditions across our area.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 42°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Sunny and comfy. High: 74°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Another nice night. Low: 45°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday: Beautiful. High: 76°. Wind: NE 5-10.