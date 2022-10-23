Beautiful Setup for Final Week of October

Halloween is just over a week away, and Mother Nature is giving us more treats than tricks. Expect sunny skies heading into the first half of the workweek with highs in the 60s and 70s. More clouds build into the forecast by Wednesday, but southerly winds could put areas south and east of the Queen City near 80º. Rain chances build by midweek, but they don’t look impressive as it stands now.

A powerful storm system southeast of the Rockies over the next 48 hours, bringing severe weather to the Deep and Mid-South through the first half of the week. However, dry, stable air will pair up with the Appalachians to weaken the system as it approaches the Carolinas. While some will see rain Wednesday into Thursday, it’s becoming more likely that most will not.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 44°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Sunny and calm. High: 77°. Wind: Light.

Monday Night: Another nice night. Low: 47°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Beautiful. High: 77°. Wind: S 5-10.