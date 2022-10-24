Mooresville Man Allegedly Hid Cameras In Home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says Chad Krantz, 50, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

On September 26th, the Sheriff’s Office was notified that a Mooresville homeowner had found hidden cameras inside their home disguised as smoke detectors.

Officials say that the cameras were found throughout the home and were used to film unknowing visitors in the home.

Warrants were later issued to search Chad Krantz’s home on September 29th. Detectives seized several computers, cameras, and SD cards.

Detectives say that the evidence led them to arrest Krantz on October 14th. He is charged with 11 counts of Felony Secret Peeping and has a $100,000 dollar bond.

More charges are expected, and the investigation is still ongoing.