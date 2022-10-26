Escaped SC Inmate Taken Into Custody in Shelby

YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Shoemaker was taken into custody in Shelby, North Carolina Wednesday morning.

Shoemaker escaped from Cherokee County Detention Center on Monday night between 9:50 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Guards says it appears he used a blanket to cover the razor wire on the detention center fence and climbed over it to escape.

Shoemaker was in custody since August 3, 2021 for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm and assault and battery. He was also facing a grand larceny charge in Gaffney, South Carolina.