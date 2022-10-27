Hawaii Officials Are Warning Residents Of Possible Volcanic Eruption

Due to a recent earthquake swarm at the summit of Mauna Loa, Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island to prepare for the possibility of a volcanic eruption.

According to USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, “Mauna Loa is not erupting and there are no signs of an imminent eruption”.

Talmadge Magno, the administrator for Hawaii County Civil Defense said, “there’s a potential for some kind of lava disaster.”

Mauna Loa is the largest active volcano on our planet, standing more than 13,100 feet above sea level. This volcano has erupted 33 times since the first well-documented eruption in 1843. The last eruption was March 24-April 15, 1984.