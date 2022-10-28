Mecklenburg County Health Department Employee Arrested On Sex Assault Charges

CHARLOTTE — A Mecklenburg County Health Department employee was arrested on sex assault charges. Kenneth Smart is charged with a sex act, incest, soliciting prostitution of a minor and sexual servitude of a minor.

Smart appeared in court Friday morning. Prosecutors say the case involves a 17-year-old girl. Smart works as a disease intervention specialist at the health department.

A Mecklenburg County Spokesperson told WCCB News the county does not comment on criminal cases. The spokesperson says Smart is still employed with the department.

Smart remains in jail on a 75-thousand dollar bond. He’s due in court for a bond hearing in November.