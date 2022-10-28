Rain Chances Heighten Into Halloween

The beautiful weather we’ve seen over the past few days continues into the weekend. Scattered high clouds and breezes out of the northeast are keeping temperatures below average, but it feels fantastic outside. Mostly cloudy skies carry into our Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s. A stray shower is possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but most rain chances hold off until the second half of the weekend.

An area of low pressure is rolling through Texas and Louisiana this Friday afternoon and will continue to sweep Gulf moisture eastward over the next few days. The system should weaken significantly by the time it pushes into the Carolinas, but scattered showers will be in the forecast Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain will also likely impact your Monday morning commute, but most of the wetness should clear by Halloween night. Highs return to the 70s by midweek next week.

Tonight: Clouds build. Low: 52°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Stray shower east? High: 60°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Saturday Night: Clouds remain. Stray shower? Low: 54°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered PM showers. High: 62°. Wind: NE 5-10.