Showers Stalk Carolinas Into Halloween

Unfortunately, it looks like Mother Nature could be playing a few tricks on us as we head deeper into our Halloweekend. Clouds are covering the Carolinas this Saturday afternoon, and while most remain dry today, rain chances increase heading into the second half of the weekend. Showers will begin in the High Country and Foothills by noon on Sunday as a moisture-laden system pushes in from the southwest. Most of us southeast of I-85 should remain rain-free until sunset.

Multiple rounds of scattered rain begin overnight into our Halloween Monday morning. The bands of rain will be spaced out enough to keep the day from being a washout, but it still won’t be pretty. Short-range models are picking up a final band of thundershowers rolling into the Piedmont Monday evening, which could impact your trick-or-treating plans. The rest of the week ahead looks sunny and warm; Queen City highs could approach 80º by midweek.

Tonight: Cloudy. Some patchy drizzle possible. Low: 55°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain NW. High: 61°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Low: 55°. Wind: Light.

Halloween Day: Overcast with scattered t-showers. High: 65°. Wind: S 5-10.

Halloween Night: Rain early, then some clearing. Low: 57. Wind: S 5-10.