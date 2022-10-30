Soggy Halloween, Nifty Start to November

While our final week of October was full of treats, Mother Nature is pulling out the tricks for our Halloween. A moisture-laden storm system will sweep into the Carolinas over the next 36 hours, bringing scattered showers (and even a few rumbles of thunder) into the Carolinas to close out the month. While it won’t be a washout, you may want to waterproof your Halloween attire — or at least bring an umbrella. Not everyone will see rain between 4-8 PM on Monday; some will get lucky, while others will be cursed with the wet stuff.

Most of the rain clears out overnight into Tuesday, although a few stray showers could impact your morning commute. Mostly cloudy skies carry into Wednesday, but other than that, our first week of November looks fantastic. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s to go along with plentiful sunshine for the back half of the week. Medium-range models have the Queen City flirting with the 80s again by next weekend.

Tonight: Scattered showers NW. Low: 55°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Overcast with scattered rain. High: 65°. Wind: S 5-10.

Monday Night: Rain slowly tapers off. Low: 58°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Variable clouds. AM stray shower? High: 74°. Wind: NW 5-10.