Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
According to the Red Cross, 1 out 7 people who go to the hospital will need a transfusion. The holidays can also have a negative effect on the blood supply because people can’t get out to donate if there is severe weather.