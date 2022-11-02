Should We Keep Daylight Saving Time Year-Round?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The days are getting cooler. The nights are getting longer. And the clocks are falling back.

Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, and people are making their opinions known about it. Some are happy to see DST go, while others are pro-time-change.

So, what’s the history behind daylight saving time?

The Germans first adopted the time change in World War I in order to save energy.

The U.S. used daylight saving time for wartime years, but didn’t come to the yearly time system we have today until 1966. We even went a step further and implemented full-time DST in 1974 during the energy crisis.

But, there’s a reason we don’t have permanent daylight saving time anymore.

The full-time change was a disaster! Here’s why.

With year-round DST, the sun wouldn’t rise until 8:30 or later in Charlotte for nearly four weeks straight from December into January. That means darkness when you get up. Darkness when you drive to work. Darkness when your kids get picked up for school. Needless to say, it can get dangerous. Approval for the permanent change dropped from 79% to 42% in just a few months after the first winter. Year-round DST was scrapped just 10 months after being signed into law.

It’s also time to address common myths about DST.

Myth: Farmers are the reason we still have daylight saving time.

Farmers did not invent daylight saving time, nor do they advocate for it. In fact, most farmers hate the time change. The later sunrise ruins their schedules.

Myth: Daylight saving time makes the days longer.

Daylight saving time doesn’t add more daylight to the day. It takes it away from the morning and adds to the evening. The Earth’s tilt is what makes the days longer and shorter.

Myth: Daylight saving time saves energy.

Daylight saving time doesn’t save energy, either. A study done on the 1974 change found that no appreciable difference in energy was saved, and found that fuel consumption went up.

The time change also has a negative effect on mental health and sleep.

The Senate has passed a bill that would once again keep daylight saving time year-round, but it has not yet passed the House. Most people agree the time change needs to go. Now, it’s a matter of *which* time we should use.