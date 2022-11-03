CMPD Denying Reports of Delayed Response to Street Racing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is denying reports of delayed response time to street racing and ‘street takeovers.’

The department says on Saturday they received a call about a street takeover at the intersection of Tyvola and Park Road.

CMPD officers responded within 14 minutes. The cars blocking the intersection sped away and CMPD did not chase them due to department policy.

Later that night, the department got a call about a crowd fight.

Officers responded and cleared the intersection within 10 minutes.

CMPD says it’s continuing to investigate both incidents.