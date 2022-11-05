Wading Through Weekend Wetness

Sadly, our wet woes continue for our second straight weekend. The good news: we need the rain. An expansive rainmaking system will push in from the west over the next 36 hours, bringing scattered showers to the western Carolinas. Most of the wet stuff will stay northwest of I-85, but a few deluges are possible southwest of the Queen City. The aforementioned system will stall out briefly over the Appalachians before being swept up in a much more powerful – but dry – cold front passing through our area by Monday night.

Temperatures will remain well above average despite the rain and clouds this weekend. Expect highs near 80º both Sunday and Monday in the Metro, which could break a record on the latter day. More sunshine moves in by Monday afternoon, but noticeably cooler air settles in by midweek. Rain returns to the forecast by Veterans Day Friday as a potential tropical system sweeps in from the southeast.

Tonight: Scattered rain NW. Muggy. Low: 68°. Wind: SE 5-15.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near record highs. High: 77°. Wind: SE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Few showers early, then some clearing. Low: 63°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Sunshine returns. Record highs with a stray PM shower. High: 81°. Wind: NE 5-10.