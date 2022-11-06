Wild Week Ahead

Another wet weekend is coming to a close, and our first week of standard time is going to be a wild one. Expect near-record highs on Monday despite the passage of a cold front. The Piedmont will approach 80º in the afternoon while the High Country tops out closer to 70º. A stray shower or two is possible as the front swings through the Carolinas, but most will remain dry through Wednesday.

Temperatures return to below-normal values both Tuesday and Wednesday on the backside of the cold front, but sunny skies will keep things comfortable. More clouds begin to build in by Thursday and Friday as a potential tropical system skirts the Southeast. It’s still too early to talk specifics, but the Carolinas should prepare for some rain by the end of the week.

Tonight: Scattered rain early, then some clearing. Low: 65°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Stray shower? High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Monday Night: Clear and much cooler. Low: 55°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Tuesday: Sunny and comfy. High: 67°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 25+