Search Is On For Escaped Inmate From NC Prison

LEXINGTON, N.C. – The search is on for an inmate who escaped from the Davidson Correctional Facility in Lexington, NC. The NC Department of Correction says Johnny Porche escaped early Monday morning from the facility. Officials have not said how he escaped.

Porche was serving an approximately 3.5 year sentence for felony breaking and entering. He was scheduled to be released in February 2023.

Porche is 5’9”, 164 lbs, and was last known to be wearing a gray shirt and white pants. If you have any information or see him please do not approach and call 911.