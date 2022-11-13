Winter-Like Week Ahead

Remember when a tropical storm moved through in November? Me, neither. Much colder air has filtered into the Carolinas on the backside of Saturday’s cold front. High Country communities will struggle to make it above freezing for the next several days ahead, while the Foothills and Piedmont deal with the 40s and 50s. Mostly sunny skies carry through Monday, but more clouds build in by Tuesday as our next weather-maker approaches.

Things could get interesting Tuesday morning. While the Metro will be well above freezing in the upper 30s and lower 40s, don’t be shocked if a few flurries begin falling before shifting to an all-rain event after sunrise. The mountains can expect more of a snow/rain mix before mainly rain arrives in the afternoon. The rest of the week remains cold. Medium-range models have backed off on Friday’s system for now, but the end of the week is still something to watch.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold. Low: 32°. Wind: NW 5-15.

Monday: Cool sunshine. High: 53°. Wind: NW 5-15. Gusts: ~20

Monday Night: Clouds build. A few showers or flurries late. Low: 39°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Tuesday: Scattered rain. A flurry or two may mix in early. High: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10.