Deidre Reid’s Teen Daughter Now Missing

PAGELAND, S.C. – A local family that’s already dealt with pain and suffering is back in the news with new heartache. One of Deidre Reid’s teen daughters is missing. 16-year-old Tehteya Patterson was last seen November 1st in her foster home in Pageland. Patterson’s family tells WCCB one of her family members dropped her off at the Department of Social Services at the end of October, instead of bringing the teen to family.

Patterson’s mom, Deidre Reid, disappeared in September 2021. A man named Emanuel Bedford is now charged in her murder.

Patterson’s aunt has this message for the teen: “We love you, we do, and I am so, so sorry for what Aunt Jennifer did. I really and truly honestly am. But I can’t help you if I don’t know where you’re at. I can’t help you if you don’t reach out. You’re gonna have to reach out, baby. I know you don’t wanna be there, I don’t want you there, but in order for me or your Uncle James or some family member to be able to get you and help you, you gotta let us know where you’re at. You gotta reach out, to somebody,” says Monaca Reid.

Patterson has a twin sister who is still in foster care. Monaca Reid and her brother, James Reid, tell WCCB they are working to regain custody of the girls and get them out of the foster system.