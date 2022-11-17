Republicans Win Control of House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Republicans are now officially projected to take control of the House of Representatives in January.

The party needed to flip at least five seats to take the house. They pulled it off, but came up well short of a ‘red wave’.

Democrats are projected to hold at least 211 seats and Republicans have already won a majority with 218. Six races are yet to be called, and Republicans are projected to win at least four. However, the GOP is expected to have a smaller majority in the lower chamber than Democrats have held for the past two years.

Now many Democrats say they hope Republicans will want to work together.

California Representative Kevin McCarthy is expected to be the next Speaker of the House.

He won the GOP nomination for the position Tuesday with 188 votes. That number won’t be enough to get him the majority he needs to take the Speaker role when the entire House votes on January 3.

Current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to share her future plans today.

Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff posting Wednesday on Twitter, saying in part, “The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned.”

In an interview with ABC on Sunday, Pelosi said she has no plans to step away from Congress. According to reports, President Biden has asked her to stay in Congress.