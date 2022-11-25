The Elite All Star Middle School Football Game Is Set to Kick Off

CHARLOTTE, NC – This Saturday at Charlotte Christian, 90 middle school players from 8 states will take part in the Elite Middle School All Star Games. This is the 9th year for this event. Two games will be played; one for seventh graders and one for eighth graders. Players were selected by a group of coaches and sent invites to play. They began practicing on Wednesday. Along with creating better football players, the coaches are also throwing in life lessons along the way in hopes of also creating good young men.